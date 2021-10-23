Meeting on implementation of Forest Rights Act held

Shopian, Oct 22: Giving a push for the implementation of Forest Rights Act and setting out guidelines regarding its implementation, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shopian, Sachin Kumar Vaishya, today chaired a meeting with the concerned officers, here.
After taking a thorough review, the DC stressed for adopting a coordinated approach for its effective implementation. The meeting discussed in detail the measures to be taken up to dispose of the claims, ensure effective working of the committee constituted under FRA, mapping of the Forest areas and other issues.
The DC impressed upon the Committee members to ensure thorough verification of the claims as per guidelines. He directed for submitting the claims received so far to DLCs after verification. He also stressed fixing a particular day for the District Level Committee to decide the claims.
Vaishya underlined the need of disseminating awareness at grassroots level and directed ACD and ACP Shopian to formulate a viable mechanism so that appropriate measures are taken to provide necessary awareness at Panchayat level more especially in remote and inaccessible areas.