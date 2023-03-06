Meeting on land requirement, availability held

Anantnag, Mar 6: The Additional Deputy Commissioner, (ADC) Anantnag, Mohammad Ashraf today presided over a meeting of officers from Police, Education, RDD, R&B, Health, KPDCL, Food, Revenue and Municipalities to discuss land requirements for various infrastructural projects.
During the meeting, the line departments presented their demands and the quantum of land required.
The Assistant Commissioner Revenue provided detailed information about the available land that could be utilized by the departments.
The meeting was attended by a range of officers, including SDMs, SE R&B, SE KPDCL, Tehsildars, BDOs, Ex En R&B, CAO, CHO, CAHO NTs, DySP headquarters, AD Food, and various others.