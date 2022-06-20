Meeting on welfare measures of families of deceased policemen held

Srinagar: In order to strengthen the bond between families of deceased policemen and the Police Department, Police in Baramulla organised a meeting with NOKs of martyrs at DPL Baramulla.

The meeting was chaired by SSP Baramulla Rayees Mohammad Bhat-IPS in which large number of NOKs of police martyrs from district Baramulla attended.

The main aim of the meeting was to take stock of the welfare, wellbeing of the families of police martyrs and address their grievances.

SSP Baramulla gave a patient hearing to the issues and grievances put forth by NOKs and assured them that their grievances will be redressed on priority.