Meeting on welfare measures of families of deceased policemen held

Srinagar: In order to strengthen the bond between families of deceased policemen and the Police Department, Police in Baramulla organised a meeting with NOKs of martyrs at DPL Baramulla.
The meeting was chaired by SSP Baramulla Rayees Mohammad Bhat-IPS in which large number of NOKs of police martyrs from district Baramulla attended.
The main aim of the meeting was to take stock of the welfare, wellbeing of the families of police martyrs and address their grievances.
SSP Baramulla gave a patient hearing to the issues and grievances put forth by NOKs and assured them that their grievances will be redressed on priority.
Speaking on the occasion, he said that various welfare measures are being taken by the Police department for the welfare of the NOKs and all the police units are committed to provide every possible assistance to the said families.
He further said that “police martyrs are unforgettable members of Police Parivaar and taking care of their NOKs is prime responsibility of police department as martyrs’ sacrificed their lives for the sake of motherland and mother nation.”
He also requested the participants to approach his office anytime for any possible assistance.