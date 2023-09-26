Meeting with political parties’ representatives held

Bandipora, Sep 26: The District Election Officer Bandipora, Dr Owais Tuesday held a meeting of representatives of all political parties in the district to discuss the election related issues.
During the meeting, the representatives of the political parties were apprised that as per the directions of the Election Commission of India, the special summary revision is being carried out to update the electoral rolls.
The political parties were informed about the process and were briefed about the robustness of the electoral process and demonstrated how transparency has been introduced at every step of the process.
They were further informed about rationalisation of polling stations, location changes, pre-revision activities besides AMF in polling stations etc.
Officers briefed the representatives of political parties regarding updation of the data via Form 6, 6A, 6B, Form 7 and Form 8.
It was informed that form 6 is exclusively for registration of new electors, Form 6A for inclusion of name in electoral roll by an overseas elector, Form 6B for capturing Aadhaar number by existing electors, Form-7 for objection to proposed inclusion/deletion of name in existing electoral roll with a slight modifications that a provision of attaching death certificate has been incorporated.