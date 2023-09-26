Meeting with political parties’ representatives held

During the meeting, the representatives of the political parties were apprised that as per the directions of the Election Commission of India, the special summary revision is being carried out to update the electoral rolls.

The political parties were informed about the process and were briefed about the robustness of the electoral process and demonstrated how transparency has been introduced at every step of the process.

They were further informed about rationalisation of polling stations, location changes, pre-revision activities besides AMF in polling stations etc.