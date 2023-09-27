Mega awareness cum popularisation programme held at Malangpora

Srinagar, Sep 27: Krishi Vigyan Kendra/ETC Malangpora Pulwama organised a one day awareness cum popularisation programme on “Promotion and Value Addition of Medicinal Plants in Kashmir Valley” today.
According to a press release, the programme was sanctioned Under HADP Project number 20 entitled Innovative Extension Approaches.
A large number of progressive farmers, students from Government Degree colleges of Pulwama, and Tral participated in this programme. The aim of the programme was to inculcate entrepreneurship mindset in the unemployed educated rural youth and to invest in this unexplored sector to generate employment.
Vice Chancellor SKUAST-K, Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai was the chief guest on the occasion. The inaugural session was also attended by Prof Dil Mohammad Makhdoomi, Director Extension SKUAST-K, Director Planning Prof H R Naik, CJM Pulwama, Mansoor Ahmad, ACR Pulwama, Officers from 64Bn BSF other Officers of SKUAST Kashmir, Heads of Different KVK’S and Scientists of KVK Pulwama.
Prof & Head, KVK Pulwama Dr Javeed Ahmad Mugloo welcomed the dignitaries/guests & also presented the overview of the programme.
While briefing the participants Hon’ble Vice Chancellor SKUAST-K, Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai, stressed upon the participants to focus on job creation through entrepreneurship development. He further impressed up on the interesting youth to take advantage of recently rolled different HADP schemes for making their farming sustainable and economical. He also inaugurated the newly renovated Auditorium and dedicated it to the farmers.
Prof (Dr) Dil Mohammad Makhdoomi, Director Extension SKUAST-K, delibrated on the motive of these training programmes and advised the educated participants to get maximum benefits from these skill oriented programmes.
A stall for showcasing different products of medicinal plants of Kashmir valley was also being installed to follow the principle of seeing is believing.