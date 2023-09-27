Mega awareness cum popularisation programme held at Malangpora

While briefing the participants Hon’ble Vice Chancellor SKUAST-K, Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai, stressed upon the participants to focus on job creation through entrepreneurship development. He further impressed up on the interesting youth to take advantage of recently rolled different HADP schemes for making their farming sustainable and economical. He also inaugurated the newly renovated Auditorium and dedicated it to the farmers.

Prof (Dr) Dil Mohammad Makhdoomi, Director Extension SKUAST-K, delibrated on the motive of these training programmes and advised the educated participants to get maximum benefits from these skill oriented programmes.

A stall for showcasing different products of medicinal plants of Kashmir valley was also being installed to follow the principle of seeing is believing.