Mega car rally organised in Ganderbal against drug-addiction

A large number of teachers and employees from many other departments participated in the rally. The rally was led by Shah Fayaz President JKECC and Chairman JKTA alongwith District President JKECC Ganderbal Farooq Ahmad Raina. Speaking to the media persons, Shah Fayaz said that the prime motive behind organising the rally was to send a loud and clear message to the society to come together in the fight against the menace of drugs and material abuse.