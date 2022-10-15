Mega car rally organised in Ganderbal against drug-addiction

Ganderbal, Oct 15: Senior Superintendent of Police Ganderbal Nikhil Borkar and the Chief Education Officer Ganderbal Majid Ahmad Kohli along with Deputy CEO Ganderbal Nazir Ahmad Wani flagged off a mega car rally against drug abuse.
The event was organised under the banner of JKECC and JKTA today at Government Degree College Ganderbal. The rally culminated peacefully at Sonamarg covering a distance of about 80 kms.
A large number of teachers and employees from many other departments participated in the rally. The rally was led by Shah Fayaz President JKECC and Chairman JKTA alongwith District President JKECC Ganderbal Farooq Ahmad Raina. Speaking to the media persons, Shah Fayaz said that the prime motive behind organising the rally was to send a loud and clear message to the society to come together in the fight against the menace of drugs and material abuse.