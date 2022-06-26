Mega ex-servicemen rally held in Gurez

Srinagar: As part of the consistent outreach programme of the Army in Gurez, a mega ex-servicemen rally was conducted today at the Rajput Hall at Dawar for the ex-servicemen, veer naris and widows of the entire Gurez and Tulail valleys.

The first of its kind mega event witnessed participation of more than 79 personnel including one veer nari and eight widows, a press release said.