Mega ex-servicemen rally held in Gurez

Srinagar: As part of the consistent outreach programme of the Army in Gurez, a mega ex-servicemen rally was conducted today at the Rajput Hall at Dawar for the ex-servicemen, veer naris and widows of the entire Gurez and Tulail valleys.
The first of its kind mega event witnessed participation of more than 79 personnel including one veer nari and eight widows, a press release said.
A special team of officers and clerks under the Zilla Sainik Welfare Officer, Baramullah and Senior Records Officer, JAKLI Regimental Centre, Srinagar were invited for the rally by the Army in Gurez to redress the issues faced by the former soldiers and their families who have sacrificed their youth and health for protecting the nation.
The officers addressed the gathering and made them aware about various schemes and benefits that can be availed by the Ex-servicemen and their Next of Kin. Various desks were established for the redressal of their grievances regarding their Life Certification, Dependent Cards, Canteen Cards, Pension and other entitlements.
A special Helpline Number and contact numbers of various related offices were also provided to them for easy resolution of their issues in the future. The Ex-servicemen community of the valley expressed deep gratitude toward the Army.