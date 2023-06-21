Mega ‘International Day of Yoga’ functions held across Kashmir
Srinagar, June 21: Mega functions were held across all the districts of Kashmir on ‘International Day of Yoga’-2023 (IDY) to commemorate the day and raise awareness of the many benefits of practicing yoga.
On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioners, other officers and officials besides youth, students and public were seen performing yoga during symbolic yoga sessions in all the districts of Kashmir.
At Baramulla, the District Administration Baramulla in collaboration with District Youth Services and Sports Department, Education Department and Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan organised a main function at Government High School Deewanbagh in which a large number of school children participated.
At Ganderbal, the District Administration Ganderbal today celebrated International Yoga Day, 2023 in collaboration with the Department of Youth Services and Sports and Govt. College of Physical Education (GCPE) Gadoora Ganderbal within the GCPE campus.