Mega plantation drive held in Budgam

Budgam, Mar 21: The Department of Social Forestry SGR range Budgam today organised a mega plantation drive at TR Memorial College Of Engineering and Research Hayatpora Budgam.
The drive was kick-started by Charman, District Development Council (DDC) Budgam, Nazir Ahmad Khan and Regional Forestry Director, Mehraj Din.
The drive was attended by DFO Tanveer Ahmad, Mushtaq Ahmad Gojri, Range Forest Officer, Social Forestry Range Budgam; Abdul Majeed Paray, President JK Trade Union Council; Mehraj ud Din Dar, Alasma Education institute Budgam International Islamic School Budgam.
Principal Al-Asama educational Institute along with the staff and other officials of the Forest Department. In this plantation drive focus was laid on the importance of plants "in our lives and preservation of green gold."