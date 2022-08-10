Mega Tiranga rally held at Sports Stadium Pulwama

More than 10000 youth and students participated in the event and sung patriotic songs. Addressing the gathering, DC Pulwama said that th idea behind Har Ghar Tiranga activities is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of People and to promote awareness about Indian National Flag. He said series of activities like rallies, debates, quiz, painting competitions and cultural programmes are organised throughout district to promote the campaign. He said organising such events adds more enthusiasm among the public and respect for Tiranga. He urged all the stake holders to cooperate and coordinate in order to make the Har Ghar Tiranaga initiative a grand success in the district.