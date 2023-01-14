Mega veteran rally held in Rajouri to celebrate Armed Forces Veterans Day

Rajouri, Jan 14: Army on Saturday held a mega veteran rally in Rajouri to celebrate Armed Forces Veterans Day.
The Armed Forces Veterans Day is celebrated on 14th January, as on this very day, January 14 1953, the First Indian Commander in Chief (C-in-C) of Indian Army- Field Marshal KM Cariappa, who led Indian Forces to victory in the 1947 war, had formally retired from the services.
The day is celebrated as Armed Forces Veterans Day and dedicated to veterans to acknowledge the valour and sacrifice made by “our brave veterans in line of duty to safeguard our nation against external aggression, in restoration of peace within counter insurgency affected areas as well as the selfless service during various calamities,” said army.
White Knight Corps of Northern Command commemorated the Armed Forces Veterans’ Day in Rajouri which witnessed a mega gathering of over 2500 veterans including Gallantry awardees, Veer Naris and Veer Matas from various parts of Jammu and Kashmir, said army in official statement.
Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, General Officer in Commanding, Northern Command graced the occasion and interacted with veterans and Veer Naris.
The Northern Army Commander addressed the brave veterans on various initiatives undertaken by the Indian Army for welfare of ex-servicemen and Veer Naris such as the appointment of Nodal Officers to expedite the grievance redressal procedure, development of AWHO project in Jammu and Kashmir as well as the increase in Ex Gratia to NOK from rupees 5 Lakhs to rupees 25 Lakhs.
The Army Commander also mentioned about various administrative and institutional measures taken to facilitate in the overall development of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir under the able leadership of Lt Governer Manoj Sinha.
He also emphasised on the role of ex-servicemen in the active security strategy which aims at tightening security grid, which will involve active participation of ex-servicemen in the area.
He also mentioned about recommendations of the Indian Army of forming an ex-servicemen belt (loyal second tier) in areas bordering Line of Control and International Boundary.
The Army Commander thanked all the veterans and Veer Naris for their unfailing support, commitment and contribution to the society.
On this occasion, the awardees, Veer Naris and Disabled Veterans were also felicitated by Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi and Sunita Dwivedi, Regional President, AWWA Northern Command.
Over 20 facility counters from various concerned departments were established to address the grievances of ex-servicemen: which included the Zila Sainik Welfare Board, Record Offices, ECHS, Army Welfare Placement Organisation, banks etc.