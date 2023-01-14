Mega veteran rally held in Rajouri to celebrate Armed Forces Veterans Day

The Armed Forces Veterans Day is celebrated on 14th January, as on this very day, January 14 1953, the First Indian Commander in Chief (C-in-C) of Indian Army- Field Marshal KM Cariappa, who led Indian Forces to victory in the 1947 war, had formally retired from the services.

The day is celebrated as Armed Forces Veterans Day and dedicated to veterans to acknowledge the valour and sacrifice made by “our brave veterans in line of duty to safeguard our nation against external aggression, in restoration of peace within counter insurgency affected areas as well as the selfless service during various calamities,” said army.