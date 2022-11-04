Mega Vigilance awareness programme held at KU

Srinagar, Nov 4: A mega Vigilance awareness programme was held at the University of Kashmir on Friday as part of the countrywide observance of the Vigilance Awareness Week.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan chaired the inaugural session as chief guest, while AIG, Anti-Corruption Bureau Headquarters, Abdul Waheed Shah was a guest of honour and SSP ACB Srinagar Zahoor Ahmad was a special guest.