Mega Youth Festival held in Kulgam

Kulgam, Mar 21: The District Administration Kulgam in collaboration with Mission Youth today organised a 'Mega Youth Festival' at the sprawling lawns of mini-secretariat Kulgam.
The event witnessed enthusiastic participation of youth and members from youth clubs, students, civil society members, employees from across the district.
Secretary Tribal Affairs and CEO Mission Youth, Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary who was Chief Guest on the occasion expressed satisfaction over meticulous arrangements being taken by the Kulgam district administration to engage youth in various activities and congratulated administration for promoting tourist places and showcasing cultural heritage of the district.
He said, Kulgam youth have excelled in various fields and youth engagement is tremendous in the district.
The District Development Council Chairperson Kulgam, Mohammad Afzal Parrey also addressed the huge gathering and expressed concern of the magnitude of Social evils, including drug menace and sought pledge from all youth present to be messengers of social change and commit towards the socio-economic betterment of the society.