Mehboob Beg for resumption of meaningful engagement for sustainable peace

Sopore, Jan 2: PDP General Secretary (Organisation) Dr Mehboob Beg has termed meaningful engagement between India and Pakistan as inevitable for sustainable peace in Jammu & Kashmir and the whole of the sub continent, a press note said.
Addressing a worker’s convention in Sopore, Dr Beg while reminding the positive strides of the composite Indo-Pak dialogue process during the times of Prime Minister A B Vajpayee asserted the need for the resumption of the peace process and engagement with Pakistan. “Dialogue with Pakistan is important for peace. The BJP-led Modi Government at the Centre must go the Vajpayee way to bring permanent peace to the valley”, Dr Beg said.
“Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee believed in talks for peace. He said one can change friends, not neighbours. Despite setbacks like parliament attack or Kargil war, Vajpayee Ji, like a statesman continued the process of talks to find a lasting solution”, he added.
“Vajpayee ji has shown the way. After assuming high offices like that of the Prime Minister or Home Minister of the country, one has to rise above party politics and work in the interest of the country and that of the peace and development in the region,” Dr Beg added.