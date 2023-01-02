Mehboob Beg for resumption of meaningful engagement for sustainable peace

Addressing a worker’s convention in Sopore, Dr Beg while reminding the positive strides of the composite Indo-Pak dialogue process during the times of Prime Minister A B Vajpayee asserted the need for the resumption of the peace process and engagement with Pakistan. “Dialogue with Pakistan is important for peace. The BJP-led Modi Government at the Centre must go the Vajpayee way to bring permanent peace to the valley”, Dr Beg said.

“Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee believed in talks for peace. He said one can change friends, not neighbours. Despite setbacks like parliament attack or Kargil war, Vajpayee Ji, like a statesman continued the process of talks to find a lasting solution”, he added.