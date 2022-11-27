Mehbooba Mufti, three former MLAs asked to vacate govt quarters in Anantnag

Srinagar, Nov 27: The authorities have asked former chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti and three former legislators to vacate government quarters in the Housing Colony Khanabal area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Quoting an official, news agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that Mehbooba Mufti and three other former legislators were served eviction notice by executive magistrate (1st Class), Anantnag on Saturday on the directions of deputy commissioner, Anantnag.