Mehbooba appeals Kashmiri Muslims to protect KPs from getting killed

She was speaking to reporters at Achan in Pulwama. Mehbooba visited the bereaved family of Kashmiri Pandit, who was killed by terrorists yesterday. She offered condolences to the family. Mehbooba said, “We Kashmiri Muslims are ashamed on the death of Kashmiri Pandit Sanjay Sharma. We are those who safeguarded the ethos of brotherhood and communal harmony when entire country indulged in Hindu-Muslim riots in 1947. Only Kashmir was the place where minorities were protected and guarded”.