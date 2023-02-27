Mehbooba appeals Kashmiri Muslims to protect KPs from getting killed

Pulwama, Feb 27 : PDP President and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday appealed Kashmiri Muslims to take every possible measure to provide safety to the minority community members and save them getting killed at the hands of terrorists.
She was speaking to reporters at Achan in Pulwama. Mehbooba visited the bereaved family of Kashmiri Pandit, who was killed by terrorists yesterday. She offered condolences to the family. Mehbooba said, “We Kashmiri Muslims are ashamed on the death of Kashmiri Pandit Sanjay Sharma. We are those who safeguarded the ethos of brotherhood and communal harmony when entire country indulged in Hindu-Muslim riots in 1947. Only Kashmir was the place where minorities were protected and guarded”.
“Kashmiri Pandits are asset of Kashmir. I appeal to my Kashmiri Muslims to take every possible measure to provide a sense of security to the minority community and save them getting killed at the hands of terrorists”, Mehbooba said.
She appealed to government to provide government job to the wife of deceased Sanjay Sharma and provide adequate compensation to daughters of the deceased.