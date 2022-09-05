Mehbooba chairs political affairs committee meeting of PDP

The statement comes amid indications that the elections in the Union Territory may be held early next year. A section in the National Conference, which along with the PDP is among the important constituents of the Gupkar alliance, had recently alleged that the party was being treated unfairly and it should prepare to contest on all seats on its own.

“The (PDP) party calls for a united fight to restore the dignity and constitutional rights of the state that are enshrined in the Constitution of India. The party will extend unqualified support to other political parties in this joint fight and will look forward and welcome the support of others” the resolution said.

The PAC meeting deliberated on the current political situation and measures to strengthen the party at the grassroots level.

It was decided that the PDP will launch a public outreach programme to strengthen the party at the constituency level, a PDP spokesman said.