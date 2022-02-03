Mehbooba demands stern punishment for culprits in Srinagar acid attack case

Srinagar, Feb 3: Former chief minister and People's Democratic Party president, Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday demanded stringent action for the culprits involved in the acid attack on a woman in Srinagar on Tuesday.
The girl suffered burn injuries in her face, eyes and left hand in the attack on Tuesday evening.
Police on Wednesday arrested three men in the case including the main accused.
Mehbooba while talking to reporters termed the attack an "inhuman act" saying those behind the heinous crime should be given stringent punishment so that such incidents are put to an end, reported news agency KNO.
On the occasion, the PDP President also alleged that the government has been allowing contractors from outside Jammu and Kashmir to extract sand and stones from Sindh nullah and Chenab river "at the cost of locals' livelihood".
“Such happenings are increasing the unemployment in the Union Territory. The government has not been able to provide employment to locals, rather it is snatching the means of unemployment from the locals, leaving the locals to lurch at large,” she said.
Mehbooba also condemned the Hijab row in Karnataka, saying that the government "cannot thrust its decision on different religions as every religion has its own teachings and nobody can be forced to refrain from following the religious obligations".