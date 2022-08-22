Mehbooba, desperate to retrieve her lost ground, issues diktat for calling all party meeting : Sajad Lone

Srinagar: Justifying his party’s decision to stay away from today all party meeting, Peoples Conference (PC) chairman Sajad Gani Lone said such meeting are not held amid media glare but secretly.
Addressing a press conference, here Lone said his party will hold protests, including hunger strike, outside all constitutional institutions including Parliament, if any non-locals were enrolled as voters in Jammu and Kashmir.
"I have all regards for Dr Farooq Abdullah sahab and am always at a call away for him. But Mehbooba Mufti cannot act as if she is Maharaja Hari Singh and tell Farooq Sahab to call an all party meeting with the sole aim to recover her lost ground. Mehboobaji, desperate to retrieve her (lost) ground, issues diktat for calling all party meeting .... Maharaja Hari Singh's era has long gone by,” he added.
Lone stated that such meetings are not held in media glare. Those are held secretly. “I am not for scoring points and giving an impression outside that all is well among us when we call names to each other day in and day out," he said. Sajad added that his party neither accepts nor rejects the clarification given by the government on the issue.
“If this effort (all party meeting) was serious, it would not be held under media gaze. Had it been serious, we would have met and you (media) would not even know about it. I don't agree with politics of Farooq Abdullah but I have immense respect for him,” Lone said.
PC President stated that his party will wait till October 1 when the draft electoral rolls are published.” If there is any wrongdoing. If the electoral demography is sought to be changed, we will hit the streets, not only here but in front of all constitutional institutions of the country like Parliament. We will go on hunger strike. This battle cannot be fought here...We have to make people of India aware about what is happening,” Lone said.
About the clarification of the government on the issue of non-local voters, he said, “We neither accept nor reject the clarification in totality.”
Lone, was accompanied by party leader and former law secretary of Mohammad Ashraf at the press conference. He said under the Constitution of India, enrolling outsiders as voters in Jammu and Kashmir was not possible.
“If we go by interpretation of Ashraf sahib about the relevant law, there is no possibility of enrolling such huge numbers of non-locals as voters in Jammu and Kashmir by October 1, unless the government wants to do it. So it is not the law which is a threat to us, we are scared of those who are implementing the law.
Lone, however, said if anything concrete came out of the all party meeting, his party will support it wholeheartedly and expected reciprocal attitude from the participants in meeting for his efforts to deal with the issue of non-local voters.