Mehbooba, desperate to retrieve her lost ground, issues diktat for calling all party meeting : Sajad Lone

Srinagar: Justifying his party’s decision to stay away from today all party meeting, Peoples Conference (PC) chairman Sajad Gani Lone said such meeting are not held amid media glare but secretly.

Addressing a press conference, here Lone said his party will hold protests, including hunger strike, outside all constitutional institutions including Parliament, if any non-locals were enrolled as voters in Jammu and Kashmir.

"I have all regards for Dr Farooq Abdullah sahab and am always at a call away for him. But Mehbooba Mufti cannot act as if she is Maharaja Hari Singh and tell Farooq Sahab to call an all party meeting with the sole aim to recover her lost ground. Mehboobaji, desperate to retrieve her (lost) ground, issues diktat for calling all party meeting .... Maharaja Hari Singh's era has long gone by,” he added.

Lone stated that such meetings are not held in media glare. Those are held secretly. “I am not for scoring points and giving an impression outside that all is well among us when we call names to each other day in and day out," he said. Sajad added that his party neither accepts nor rejects the clarification given by the government on the issue.