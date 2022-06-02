Mehbooba flays administration

Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday hit out at Jammu and Kashmir Administration for not returning the mortal remains of Aamir Magrey, who was killed in the Hyderpora shootout in November last year, in disregard to orders of the High Court.

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court last week ordered for exhuming the body of a civilian, who was dubbed as a terrorist by police during the Hyderpora encounter in November last year, and handing it to his family for last rights.