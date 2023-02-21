Kashmir

Mehbooba kept rolling down red carpet for militants: Chugh

'Rahul, Priyanka should thank PM for snowball games in Srinagar'
BJP National General Secretary and J&K Incharge, Tarun Chugh
BJP National General Secretary and J&K Incharge, Tarun ChughFile/GK
GK Web Desk

Jammu, Feb 21: BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh today castigated former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti for playing 'deceptive and devastating politics' with the people of J&K.

Addressing the party leaders here, he said that BJP must expose and blast Mehbooba Mufti's  deceptive game. He said now that she has suddenly become aware of Ragunath Bajar it makes a big mockery of the people's  faith.

Mehbooba kept rolling down the red carpet for the militants ignoring the interest of J&K HindusHindus, he said.

Chugh said the BJP , taking a lead from the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has converted the J&K from 'a terror capital to a tourist capital' of the country. 

He said it was a big tribute to Modi's efforts to bring peace in the region that  Rahul Gandhi and Priyanaka Gandhi were playing snowball games in an atmosphere where there was no fear of militants.

He said Modi has made it possible for the Gandhis to play snowball games. He said now that Mehbooba is trying to exploit the situation, it remains a big question why  the term of her father as a union home minister was J&K handed over to militants sponsored by the Pakistan ISI.

bjp

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com