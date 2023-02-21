Mehbooba kept rolling down red carpet for militants: Chugh

Jammu, Feb 21: BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh today castigated former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti for playing 'deceptive and devastating politics' with the people of J&K.

Addressing the party leaders here, he said that BJP must expose and blast Mehbooba Mufti's deceptive game. He said now that she has suddenly become aware of Ragunath Bajar it makes a big mockery of the people's faith.

Mehbooba kept rolling down the red carpet for the militants ignoring the interest of J&K HindusHindus, he said.