Mehbooba leads PDP’s protest in Srinagar

The PDP workers and leaders assembled at their party office near the Sher-e-Kashmir Municipal Park here. They were joined by party President Mehbooba Mufti. The protestors were carrying placards and banners and were demanding restoration of special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

From party office, they attempted to march towards Lal Chowk. But police stopped them. The protestors sat outside their party office, where Mehbooba talked to media persons. She said that PDP will continue to fight for the restoration of the special status and also work for a solution to Kashmir issue.