Mehbooba leads PDP’s protest in Srinagar

Srinagar, Aug 5: PDP led by its President Mehbooba Mufti held a protest here on Friday and stated that it will continue its struggle for the restoration of the rights.
The PDP workers and leaders assembled at their party office near the Sher-e-Kashmir Municipal Park here. They were joined by party President Mehbooba Mufti. The protestors were carrying placards and banners and were demanding restoration of special status to Jammu and Kashmir.
From party office, they attempted to march towards Lal Chowk. But police stopped them. The protestors sat outside their party office, where Mehbooba talked to media persons. She said that PDP will continue to fight for the restoration of the special status and also work for a solution to Kashmir issue.
The PDP President criticized the government for ending special status of J&K and bifurcating it into two union territories. She alleged that efforts were being made to change the constitution and foundation of the country.
The PDP president later wrote on Twitter that the BJP's designs for Jammu and Kashmir have unravelled.
She alleged that Jammu and Kashmir has slipped on development indices.
Mehbooba said that unemployment and inflation is at an all time high. “The facade of normalcy is as real as 'sabka saath sabka vikaas'," she added.