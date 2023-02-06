Mehbooba Mufti assails anti-encroachment drive

New Delhi, Feb 6 : PDP President and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has assailed the ongoing anti-encroachment drive in Jammu and Kashmir.
Addressing a press conference, she alleged that the people of Kashmir are being driven out of their land on the pretext of anti-encroachment drive.
“BJP weaponised their brute majority to bulldoze constitution of the country. They have weaponised media to crush voice of dissent and judiciary as well. Kashmir is resembling Afghanistan because bulldozer is there. They have outsourced our jobs, lands and minerals,” she said.
Mehbooba alleged that agencies are being used against journalists, politicians in the country. “We are still special status state as we have other agencies to harass people. Earlier we used to think that BJP has taken a cue from what Israel does with Palestine but now they have left it behind, they want to make J&K like Afghanistan,”Mufti added .