Mehbooba Mufti claims she's been placed under house arrest

Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday claimed she had been put under house arrest to stop her from visiting the family of Kashmiri Pandit Sunil Kumar Bhat who was shot dead by terrorists in Shopian recently.

Taking to Twitter, Mufti posted pictures of the locked gates of her residence in Gupkar area here and a CRPF vehicle parked outside.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said the Centre's "callous policies" have led to target killings of Kashmiri Pandits.