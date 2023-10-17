Mehbooba Mufti condoles demise of party leader

According to a press release, Wasil passed away after brief illness this morning. Mehbooba expressed her deep sympathies with the family. She said that Wasil having humble and noble soul was a very dedicated and hardworking persons who besides serving the party for long has sacrificed his whole life for betterment of people and always stood on forefront to highlight their issues. She termed his demise as an irreparable for the party and the society as well. She also prayed for eternal peace to departed soul.

Other senior party leaders also expressed their sorrow and grief on his demise.