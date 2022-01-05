Mehbooba Mufti condoles demise of PDP zonal president Zadibal

Srinagar, Jan 5: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti Wednesday visited the Hawal residence of late Manzoor Ahmed Mattoo, the PDP zonal president Zadibal, Srinagar to condole over his demise and console the bereaved family.
A statement of PDP issued here said that Mufti along with PDP leaders condoled the demise of the PDP leader and consoled the bereaved family. Mufti remembered the dedication of late Mattoo who passed away on Monday at his residence after attending a party function at PDP headquarters in presence of Mufti. She said that Mattoo's death was an irreparable loss for the party.
Mufti was accompanied by PDP’s district Srinagar team including Hameed Kohsheen, Parvez, Anjum Fazli, Ghulam Mohiuddin Wachi, Arif Laigroo, Rouf Bhat, Bashir Beigh, Ali Muhammad, Qayoom Bhat, Asif Wangnoo, Maqbool Beigh, Gh Nabi Bhat, Ghulam Qadir, Muhammad Shafi Kundangar, and Umar Dar.