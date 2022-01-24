Mehbooba Mufti condoles demise of Sharma

Srinagar, Jan 24: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President and Mehbooba Mufti expressed shock over the death of former MLC Yashpal Sharma.
In a statement issued here, she said that she was shocked to hear about the demise of Sharma, a senior PDP leader and close associate of PDP founder Mufti Muhammad Sayeed.
She said that the death of Sharma was an irreparable loss not only to the party but to the society as a whole.
Mufti express heart-felt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for their strength to bear this loss.
PDP senior vice president Abdul Rehman Veeri, General Secretary Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura, General Secretary Mehboob Beg and others also prayed for the departed soul.