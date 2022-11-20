Mehbooba Mufti condoles demise of Sheikh Manzoor's mother-in-law

Srinagar, Nov 20: People's Democratic Party President, Mehbooba Mufti on Friday expressed her grief and sorrow to the family of Adv Sheikh Manzoor of Taratpora, Kupwara on the recent demise of his mother-in-law.
A party spokesperson said that Mufti conveyed her sincere condolences to the near and dear ones of Adv Sheikh Manzoor.
On the directions of the party president, a delegation of party leaders also visited the residence of the bereaved family to convey the condolences. "The delegation also prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul," the spokesperson said.