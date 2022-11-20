Kashmir

Mehbooba Mufti condoles demise of Sheikh Manzoor's mother-in-law

A PDP delegation visited the family to convey their condolences
File photo of Mehbooba Mufti [Image for representational purpose only]
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, Nov 20: People's Democratic Party President, Mehbooba Mufti on Friday expressed her grief and sorrow to the family of Adv Sheikh Manzoor of Taratpora, Kupwara on the recent demise of his mother-in-law. 

 A party spokesperson said that Mufti conveyed her sincere condolences to the near and dear ones of Adv Sheikh Manzoor. 

On the directions of the party president, a delegation of party leaders also visited the residence of the bereaved family to convey the condolences. "The delegation also prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul," the spokesperson said. 

