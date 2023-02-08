Mehbooba Mufti detained in Delhi during protest against J&K anti-encroachment drive

Srinagar, Feb 08: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti was detained on Wednesday after she tried to take out a protest march in New Delhi against an ongoing anti-encroachment drive in J&K.
Reports said that Ms Mufti along with scores of her party workers tried to take out a march from Railway Bhawan to Parliament, where she wanted to inform opposition parties about the Jammu and Kashmir administration's "bulldozer policy", when the police detained her.
"We had come to inform the public, opposition parties and members of the ruling BJP about the misery faced by the public at large in Jammu and Kashmir. If we can't go to Parliament, I wonder where we should go then. Does the government want us to get our grievances redressed at the United Nations," Ms Mufti asked, reported PTI news agency.
Ms Mufti alleged that there is no rule of law that can be seen in Jammu and Kashmir and "we came all the way to Delhi to speak our hearts out. But it seems that here also the voice of the general public is muzzled," she said.