Mehbooba Mufti for dignified return of migrant Kashmiri Pandits

She was talking to media during her visit to Kheer Bhawani temple in Tulmulla -Ganderbal today. Mehbooba visited Kheer Bhawani to join Kashmiri Pandits on the occasion of Mela Kheer Bhawani ( Jeeshta Ashtami).

"I came here to welcome our Kashmiri Pandit brothers who have come from Jammu and other places. We are here to pray for the dignified return of these people to their homes so that once again Muslims and Kashmiri Pandits live together in Kashmir with brotherhood," she said. Mehbooba described Kashmiri Pandits as “an important segment of Kashmiri ethos without which the very concept of Kashmiriyat is incomplete".