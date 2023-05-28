Mehbooba Mufti for dignified return of migrant Kashmiri Pandits

Tulmulla, May 28 : PDP President Mehbooba Mufti has again strongly advocated the dignified return of migrant Kashmiri Pandits to their homes in Kashmir.
She was talking to media during her visit to Kheer Bhawani temple in Tulmulla -Ganderbal today. Mehbooba visited Kheer Bhawani to join Kashmiri Pandits on the occasion of Mela Kheer Bhawani ( Jeeshta Ashtami).
"I came here to welcome our Kashmiri Pandit brothers who have come from Jammu and other places. We are here to pray for the dignified return of these people to their homes so that once again Muslims and Kashmiri Pandits live together in Kashmir with brotherhood," she said. Mehbooba described Kashmiri Pandits as “an important segment of Kashmiri ethos without which the very concept of Kashmiriyat is incomplete".
Meanwhile , a press release issued by PDP said that amid a large footfall of Kashmiri Pandits, the Mehbooba Mufti visited the Tullamulla Hindu shrine in Ganderbal and interacted with Kashmiri Pandits participating in the Kheer Bhawani mela.
Earlier, in a statement released by theparty , Mehbooba Mufti greeted and welcomed Kashmiri Pandits on the occasion of Mela Kheer Bawani, the biggest festival of Kashmiri Pandits.
“The PDP President along with Kashmiri Pandits has been visiting the holy shrine almost every year to observe the mela. The occasion highlights the special bond between Kashmiri Muslims and Pandits,”the press release said. Mehbooba's party in Ganderbal district also installed refreshment camps for those participating in the mela. In a message to those present at the mela, Mehbooba said, "It is our collective duty to safeguard the special bond that Kashmiris enjoy with each other irrespective of our religions. We used to live side by side as one people and we should never forget our past. The traditional harmony between Kashmiri Pandits and Muslims can only be maintained by respecting each other and our shared past."