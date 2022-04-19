Mehbooba Mufti meets Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi

Srinagar, Apr 18 : Peoples Democratic Party Ppresident and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti on Monday met Congress President, Sonia Gandhi at her residence in New Delhi.

Sources said that the meeting between the two lasted for half an hour

Meanwhile, Mehbooba Mufti while talking to KNS described the meeting as a "purely personal courtesy call" and it has nothing do with politics.

She added that she wanted to enquire about her health as Sonia Gandhi was not keeping well for sometime.

Notably, this is the first meeting between the two leaders after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019. (KNS)