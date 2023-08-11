Mehbooba Mufti offers condolences to Sagar

Srinagar, Aug 11: Former Chief Minister and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti today offered condolences to senior National Conference leader Ali Mohammad sagar on the demise of his younger brother Nazir Ahmad Charloo, who passed away a few days back.
According to a press note, she visited the residence of Sagar at Nawab Bazar here to offer condolences to him.
Mehbooba was accompanied by PDP leader and constituency incharge Habba Kadal Arif Laigroo . She expressed deep sympathy and solidarity with the members of the bereaved family .