Mehbooba Mufti pays tributes to Afzal Beg

Srinagar, June 10: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today paid glowing tributes to Mirza Muhammad Afzal Beg on his 41st death anniversary, a press release said.
In her message, Mehbooba described Afzal Beg as a seasoned leader who was not only an astute politician but an equally effective and innovative administrator who ruled the political canvas of the State for a pretty long time.
Mehbooba Mufti said the contribution made by Mirza Afzal Beg in the public life of Jammu and Kashmir would be remembered forever. "His contribution in the historic land reforms, which led to equal distribution of land resources among people, has been monumental. People would continue to recall his farsightedness and maturity with which he conducted himself in politics and administration", she added.