Mehbooba Mufti playing to the gallery: Chugh

Chugh said at a time when J&K has turned a new leaf of development and progress and has given new hope to the youth, Muftis and Abdullahs are hanging on to the inglorious past which let down the UT.

He pointed out the irony in Ms. Mufti's criticism of the BJP, considering that her own father, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, held the position of Union Home Minister in the early 1990s. During his tenure, several regrettable incidents occurred in the Kashmir valley, resulting in the tragic loss of lives of several hundred protesters.

Additionally, there have been calls for Mufti Mohammad Sayeed to stand trial for his alleged involvement in the massacres in Gaw Kadal, Bijbehara, Hawal, and Kupwara, further adding to the complex historical context of the region.