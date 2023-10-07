Mehbooba Mufti playing to the gallery: Chugh

Srinagar, Oct 07: BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh today shot back at former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti saying that now that she has her back to the wall she is addressing a section of society with an eye across the border.
Chugh said at a time when J&K has turned a new leaf of development and progress and has given new hope to the youth, Muftis and Abdullahs are hanging on to the inglorious past which let down the UT.
He pointed out the irony in Ms. Mufti's criticism of the BJP, considering that her own father, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, held the position of Union Home Minister in the early 1990s. During his tenure, several regrettable incidents occurred in the Kashmir valley, resulting in the tragic loss of lives of several hundred protesters.
Additionally, there have been calls for Mufti Mohammad Sayeed to stand trial for his alleged involvement in the massacres in Gaw Kadal, Bijbehara, Hawal, and Kupwara, further adding to the complex historical context of the region.
With clarity, Chugh underscored that instances of corruption had soared during the tenures of both Ms. Mufti and her father as Chief Ministers of Jammu & Kashmir. He stressed, "Rather than critiquing the BJP, it's imperative for Ms. Mufti to take a moment to ponder the governance record during her own time in office and work towards addressing the concerns raised about corruption."
Chugh expressed the BJP's unwavering commitment to the youth, saying, "We in the BJP stand firmly resolved to guide our young generation away from the path of violence and towards the realms of education and ample opportunities. Our goal is simple: Let them choose pens and laptops over guns."
Speaking to the progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tarun Chugh highlighted how Jammu & Kashmir has seen substantial growth in various areas. He remarked, "Under the guidance of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, our beloved Jammu & Kashmir has made great strides in numerous fields. This encompasses improvements in infrastructure, electricity, education, and job prospects."
"The BJP remains committed to the welfare of the people of Jammu & Kashmir and invites all stakeholders to join hands in building a brighter and more prosperous future for the region", he further said.