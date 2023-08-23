Mehbooba Mufti raises concerns over toll taxes in Jammu

The tweet, posted today, highlighted the plight of the residents of Jammu who are being subjected to what Mehbooba referred to as "anti-people action" in the form of exorbitant toll taxes. Despite ongoing protests against these toll charges, there has been no apparent response or resolution to address the issue.

Her tweet shed light on the perceived impunity with which the toll tax collection is taking place, suggesting that the toll tax system is thriving due to an alleged unspoken approval from higher authorities. PDP President called upon Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, via the tweet, urging him to intervene and investigate the situation.