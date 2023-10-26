Mehbooba Mufti re-elected PDP president for three years

Srinagar, Oct 26: Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti was re-elected as Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president on Thursday.
Vice President and Senior leader PDP Abdul Rehman Veeri had proposed the name of Mufti for the president post and was seconded by Ghulam Nabi Hanjura.
She was elected for a three year term through the voice vote, a senior party leader said.
Meanwhile PDP Spokesperson earlier worte on X: Vice President A R Veeri has proposed the name of @MehboobaMufti as the President, seconded by General Secretary G N L Hanjura. Election process through voice vote underway."