Mehbooba Mufti, Tarigami condole demise of Ghulam Nabi Khayal

Srinagar, Oct 16 : Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP) President and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has expressed her heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of the senior Kashmiri journalist and renowned litterateur, Ghulam Nabi Khayal.
In a statement, Mehbooba said that the sad demise of Khayal Sahab has left a void in the literary landscape of Jammu and Kashmir.
“Ghulam Nabi Khayal Sahab was a veteran writer and journalist who had dedicated his life to the pursuit of knowledge and the promotion of the rich cultural heritage of Kashmir. His contributions to the literary and journalistic field were vast and significant, and he leaves behind a legacy that will continue to inspire generations of writers and journalists,” she said.
Mehbooba Mufti extended her heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Khayal and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.
CPI(M) leader Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami has expressed deep shock and grief over the demise of writer and poet Ghulam Nabi Khayal. He has termed the demise as an irreparable loss to Kashmiri literature and language.
“Late Ghulam Nabi Khayal was a prolific writer who authored over a dozen books. Through his literary brilliance, he eloquently captured the complexities of the society. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and friends,”Tarigami said in a statement.