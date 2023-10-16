Mehbooba Mufti, Tarigami condole demise of Ghulam Nabi Khayal

In a statement, Mehbooba said that the sad demise of Khayal Sahab has left a void in the literary landscape of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Ghulam Nabi Khayal Sahab was a veteran writer and journalist who had dedicated his life to the pursuit of knowledge and the promotion of the rich cultural heritage of Kashmir. His contributions to the literary and journalistic field were vast and significant, and he leaves behind a legacy that will continue to inspire generations of writers and journalists,” she said.

Mehbooba Mufti extended her heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Khayal and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.