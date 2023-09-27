Mehbooba Mufti to attend DMK’s event in Chennai

Srinagar, Sep 27 : PDP President Mehbooba Mufti has agreed to attend an event being organised by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Women's Wing, a press release said.
The event, dedicated to commemorating the profound contributions of Dr Kalaignar Karunanidhi to women's empowerment, will take place on Saturday (October 14) , at the YMCA Nandanam in Chennai.
The press release added that Dr Kalaignar Karunanidhi, a stalwart in Indian politics, left an indelible mark on the empowerment of women. His visionary initiatives as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu included enacting laws that granted equal property rights to daughters, on par with sons. He was also instrumental in introducing reservations for women in government jobs and local bodies, paving the way for countless women to achieve financial independence and social empowerment.
“In the current socio-political landscape, where women and children face increasing threats and challenges, Mehbooba Mufti's participation in this event signifies a united front in the pursuit of gender equality and women's empowerment,” the press release said.
PDP President expressed her heartfelt appreciation to DMK MP Kanimozhi for extending the invitation to this prestigious event. In a message to Kanimozhi, Mehbooba Mufti conveyed her enthusiasm for participating in an event that celebrates the legacy of Dr Kalaignar Karunanidhi and underscored the importance of continued efforts in women's empowerment and social justice.
The event is expected to bring together prominent leaders, activists, and visionaries who share a common commitment to advancing the status of women in society.