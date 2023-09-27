Mehbooba Mufti to attend DMK’s event in Chennai

The event, dedicated to commemorating the profound contributions of Dr Kalaignar Karunanidhi to women's empowerment, will take place on Saturday (October 14) , at the YMCA Nandanam in Chennai.

The press release added that Dr Kalaignar Karunanidhi, a stalwart in Indian politics, left an indelible mark on the empowerment of women. His visionary initiatives as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu included enacting laws that granted equal property rights to daughters, on par with sons. He was also instrumental in introducing reservations for women in government jobs and local bodies, paving the way for countless women to achieve financial independence and social empowerment.