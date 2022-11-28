Mehbooba Mufti vacates Gupkar residence, shifts to sister’s accommodation at Khimber

Srinagar, Nov 28: Former chief minister and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president, Mehboob Mufti vacated from her Gupkar residence on Monday and shifted to a private house.

Quoting PDP spokesperson, Najam-Us-Saqib, news agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO), reported that Mehbooba Mufti has vacated from Gupkar residence today and has shifted to a private residence in Khimber locality.