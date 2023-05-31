Mehbooba Mufti visits bereaved family at Hazratbal

Srinagar, May 31: PDP President Mehbooba Mufti today visited Gussu Batapora Hazratbal to offer condolences to the bereaved family of Mohammad Shafi Mir, who passed away recently.
According to a press note Mir was the husband of Kulsuma Mir PDP corporater . Mehbooba was accompanied by ex- minister Aasiya Naqash and other PDP leaders Qayoom Bhat, Mohit Bhan,Arif Laigroo, Dr Ali Mohammad, Mohammad Sidiq and others.
Mehbooba expressed his deep sympathy and solidarity with the members of the bereaved family .