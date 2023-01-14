Mehbooba Mufti visits bereaved family of Rehman Rahi

Srinagar, Jan 14: PDP President MehboobaMufti today visited Vicharnag here to commiserate with the bereaved family of poet and writer, Rehman Rahi, who passed away some days back.
According to a press note, she was accompanied by Aasiya Naqash, ex- minister,Waheed Parra, Suhail Bukhari, Qayoom Bhat, Mohit Bhan, Arif Laigroo, Najmu Saqib and Mohammad Amin.
Mehbooba Mufti said Rehman Rahi is the name of an ever-unfolding evolution. “He is always open and receptive to changes outside and to growing maturity inside. From being a celebrated poet to a trend-setting critic and literary theorist, Rahi remained one of the most formidable influences on Kashmiri culture and literature. His distinct approach to the Kashmiri language and its adoption to convey universal themes remains unique,”she said
She added that his legacy of having created his own idiom for his expression sets him apart from his contemporaries. “His artistic accomplishments have expanded the imaginative and poetic world of the Kashmir language in an unprecedented way,” Mehbooba said.
“May Allah grant him highest place in Jannat with his long standing wish that ‘the pride of Kashmir be restored’ coming true pretty soon,” she said