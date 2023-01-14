Mehbooba Mufti visits bereaved family of Rehman Rahi

According to a press note, she was accompanied by Aasiya Naqash, ex- minister,Waheed Parra, Suhail Bukhari, Qayoom Bhat, Mohit Bhan, Arif Laigroo, Najmu Saqib and Mohammad Amin.

Mehbooba Mufti said Rehman Rahi is the name of an ever-unfolding evolution. “He is always open and receptive to changes outside and to growing maturity inside. From being a celebrated poet to a trend-setting critic and literary theorist, Rahi remained one of the most formidable influences on Kashmiri culture and literature. His distinct approach to the Kashmiri language and its adoption to convey universal themes remains unique,”she said