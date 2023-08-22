Mehbooba Mufti visits bereaved Makhdoomi family

Srinagar, Aug 22: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti today visited the residence of bereaved Makhdoomi here to condole with them on the demise of Imam-e-Ziyarat Haji Ali Muhammad Makhdoomi.
A press release said she was accompanied by ex- minister Aasiya Naqash, Arif Laigroo, Tafazul Mustaq Baba and others
Mufti said the departure of esteemed spiritual leader and religious scholar, Imam- e- Ziyarat Makhdoom Sahib’s has left a profound void in the hearts of countless individuals who were touched by his teachings and guidance.
She expressed her heartfelt condolences and stated, “We are deeply saddened to hear about the sad demise of Imam- e -Ziyarat Makhdoom Sahib, Peezada Haji Ali Muhammad Makhdoomi. He was a pious soul and religious scholar whose guidance has left an indelible mark on countless lives. His teachings and spiritual wisdom have been a source of inspiration and solace for many.”