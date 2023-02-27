Mehbooba Mufti visits family of slain Kashmiri Pandit in Pulwama

Condemning the innocent killing, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said that the security forces have been given a free hand to hunt down the terrorists.



Four former Chief Ministers, Dr Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and Ghulam Nabi Azad have condemned the brutal act of the terrorists.



Syed Altaf Bukhari, president of Apni Party said that those responsible for this innocent killing are enemies of the people of J&K.



A silent candlelight protest was held at many places in the Valley yesterday to condemn the killing of the local Pandit who was living with his family in his native village and had chosen to stay back with his Muslim neighbours in the village.

