Mehbooba Mufti visits fire victims at Hazratbal

Srinagar, Apr 18: People's Democratic Party (PDP) President and former Chief minister Mehbooba Mufti today visited the fire victims at Hazratbal here.
According to a press note she was accompanied by senior leader and former minister Asiya Naqash,Ex Vice President district Srinagar Mir Mohammad Sideeq, Zonal President Hazratbal Abdul Hameed ,senior Vice President Zone Yousuf Abdullah and others .
Dozens of shops in a shopping complexes and more than a half dozen residential houses were gutted in a fire incident yesterday, the press not said.
Mehbooba Mufti asked administration for probe into the incident which happened in day time and immediate steps for rehabilitation of victims. She also appeal for community based help for rehabilitation of the fire victims.