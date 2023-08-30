Mehbooba Mufti visits Thajiwara temple in Bijbehara

Bijbehara, Aug 30: Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today visited the ancient Thajiwara Temple here to extend her warm wishes to the Kashmiri Pandit community on the occasion of their annual Hawan during Raksha Bandhan, a press release said.
“The visit showcased the rich tapestry of diversity that Kashmir represents, emphasising its status as a beacon of syncretic culture,” the press release added.
It said that despite being a Muslim-majority state, Kashmir has long been celebrated for its tradition of coexistence and shared heritage. The temple visit by Mehbooba Mufti underlined this spirit of inclusivity, as she expressed her admiration for the Kashmiri Pandit community's rituals and customs. This move comes at a crucial time when divisive narratives threaten to fracture unity across the nation, the press release said.
“Mehbooba Mufti's efforts to bridge the gap between different communities are not new. Following in the footsteps of her late father, she has consistently advocated for unity and understanding between Kashmiri Muslims and Pandits, especially in the aftermath of the mass migration of Kashmiri Pandits during the 1990s. Her presence at the Thajiwara Temple is yet another testimony to her commitment to mending the bonds of trust and friendship that were strained during those tumultuous times,” the press release said.
The event also serves as a reminder of the unique position Kashmir holds in the broader Indian narrative. While the nation grapples with communal divisions, the region continues to uphold the spirit of togetherness, drawing strength from its shared history and heritage, it added.
The visit of Mehbooba Mufti to the Thajiwara Temple not only symbolises her dedication to restoring harmony but also reinforces the idea that diverse cultures can flourish side by side. As the annual Hawan of the Kashmiri Pandit community coincides with Raksha Bandhan, it becomes a reminder that the threads of unity are stronger than the forces that seek to unravel them.