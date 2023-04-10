Mehbooba playing in hands of Pakistan, China: Chugh

Srinagar, April 10: BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh, who is also party incharge of J&K, on Monday launched a scathing attack on the PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti saying that she was "dancing to the tune of foreign forces like Pakistan and China".

He said it is time Mehbooba started looking at various development works that have been executed during Modi's term as prime minister.

He said J&K has entered a new era where tourism is more important than terrorism.

Chugh said that a new history of development is being written in Jammu and Kashmir. UT is far ahead in the country in terms of the tourism sector. But unfortunately Mehbooba Mufti ji is not watching these incidents, he said.

He said that 83186 houses have been given under the PMAY scheme, while 16850 houses have been rehabilitated under the Awas Yojana. He also said that during the Modi government, 12 lakh LPG connections were given only in J&K. Along with this, every citizen of the country has been brought under the ambit of Ayushman Health Card.