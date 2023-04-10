Mehbooba playing in hands of Pakistan, China: Chugh

Srinagar, April 10: BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh, who is also party incharge of J&K, on Monday launched a scathing attack on the PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti saying that she was "dancing to the tune of foreign forces like Pakistan and China".
He said it is time Mehbooba started looking at various development works that have been executed during Modi's term as prime minister.
He said J&K has entered a new era where tourism is more important than terrorism.
Chugh said that a new history of development is being written in Jammu and Kashmir. UT is far ahead in the country in terms of the tourism sector. But unfortunately Mehbooba Mufti ji is not watching these incidents, he said.
He said that 83186 houses have been given under the PMAY scheme, while 16850 houses have been rehabilitated under the Awas Yojana. He also said that during the Modi government, 12 lakh LPG connections were given only in J&K. Along with this, every citizen of the country has been brought under the ambit of Ayushman Health Card.
Chugh said that new chapters of development are going to start in Jammu and Kashmir under the new housing budget 2023-24. In the new budget, a plan to couple the form of Jammu and Kashmir has been presented. In the budget, emphasis is being laid on promotion of broadband agriculture, making industrial development our own, employment generation, and upliftment of women.
Chugh said that in the general budget of Jammu and Kashmir, Rs 2526.74 crore, Rs 2097.53 crore for health and medical sector, Rs 4169.26 crore for development of rural areas, Rs 1964.90 crore for power sector, Rs 7161 crore for Jal Shakti, Rs. Rs 2928.04 crore has been proposed for housing and urban development, Rs 1521.87 crore for education, Rs 4062.87 crore for road and bridge construction. It is no secret that Kashmir is now moving ahead and is ready to touch new dimensions of development, he said.