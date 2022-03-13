Mehbooba responsible for bringing BJP to J&K: Vakil

Srinagar, Mar 13: Peoples Conference (PC) Vice President Abdul Gani Vakil Sunday said that it was Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti who allowed the BJP to strengthen its base in Jammu and Kashmir and become part of the government for the first time in the history of J&K.
A statement of PC issued here said that addressing a convention of PC workers in Srinagar, Vakil said that on the one hand, PDP played a pivotal role in giving BJP an entry into governance in J&K, on the other hand, Mufti was wailing and trying to give an impression that she was the only leader who could compete with the BJP.