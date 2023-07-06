Mehbooba spreading panic among J&K's poor: Tarun Chugh

Srinagar, July 05: BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh came down heavily on former chief minister and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti over her remarks on land allotment to the homeless in J&K which, he said, were signs of 'panic and frustration'.

Chugh said the J&K administration has provided a relief to homeless people by giving them five marla land each but Mehbooba Mufti was playing 'cheap politics' on it. Instead of appreciating the initiative of the J&K administration she is spreading fear and uncertainty among the poor and homeless people of the Union territory, he said.

“Mehbooba like politicians have failed to deliver justice to the people of J&K in the past 70 years. These political leaders only cared for their chair and privileges and left the common masses into an uncertain situation for decades who lost their loved ones in the turmoil triggered by vested interested politicians for the sake of their power,” Chugh said.