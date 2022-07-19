Mehbooba’s approach should have been that of reconciliation: Sajad Lone

“ Usually I do not comment on personal issues. But it is a reality that Mehbooba Ji has been strongly advocating the process of reconciliation and talks with Pakistan, militants and others. If I was in her place ,I would have adopted the other model, as that of (Congress leader) Priyanka Gandhi, who forgave the killers of her father. That was a murder. In this case it was a kidnapping case and I condemn it as it was a wrong act and should not have happened. I would have gone by the spirit of reconciliation since Yasin Malik has been already awarded life sentence,” PC President said. He said the people must also understand what Mehbooba advocates and what she actually does.

Sajad said Yasin deserves a fair trial. “He should be given a fair trial. Justice cannot be a one-sided affair,” he said.