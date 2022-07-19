Mehbooba’s approach should have been that of reconciliation: Sajad Lone

Srinagar: Peoples Conference (PC) President Sajad Gani Lone on Tuesday said that PDP President Mehbooba Mufti’s approach towards Yasin Malik related issue should have been guided by the spirit of reconciliation since she strongly advocates reconciliation.
He was talking to media persons on the side lines of a party function here. Sajad was asked to comment on Rubiaya Sayeed identifying Yasin Malik during the court hearing in the kidnapping case and later the statement of her sister Mehbooba Mufti on it.
“ Usually I do not comment on personal issues. But it is a reality that Mehbooba Ji has been strongly advocating the process of reconciliation and talks with Pakistan, militants and others. If I was in her place ,I would have adopted the other model, as that of (Congress leader) Priyanka Gandhi, who forgave the killers of her father. That was a murder. In this case it was a kidnapping case and I condemn it as it was a wrong act and should not have happened. I would have gone by the spirit of reconciliation since Yasin Malik has been already awarded life sentence,” PC President said. He said the people must also understand what Mehbooba advocates and what she actually does.
Sajad said Yasin deserves a fair trial. “He should be given a fair trial. Justice cannot be a one-sided affair,” he said.
Earlier , Dr Bashir Ahmad Chalkoo, former Deputy Director Health along with his workers today joined the Peoples Conference. He was welcomed into the party fold by PC President Sajad Gani Lone at his residence in Churchlane, Srinagar.
While welcoming Dr Bashir Chalkoo into the PC, Sajad said that the entry of professionals like Dr Bashir into Peoples Conference indicates the positive impact this party has made among the people of J&K and that PC would hugely benefit from Chalkoo’s experience in public life.
“I wholeheartedly welcome Bashir sahib into the caravan of change. He has served in J&K’s health department at key positions and will hugely help the party especially in wake of insurmountable and tremendous challenges faced by the people of J&K. I am hopeful that the way the party is expanding, PC will emerge as a collective team to meet the challenges confronted by the people of Jammu & Kashmir.
Criticising previous governments for considerably failing to realize the promises made to the people of Uri, Sajad said that Uri has been totally ignored on the developmental front by the previous regimes.
“Peoples Conference will usher in a new era of economic and infrastructure development for this region and that the concerns of people of Uri would be addressed on priority if the party comes to power. We will make all efforts to develop Uri as tourist resorts to tap the tourist potential of this virgin valley and make Uri into a hub of tourism”, he added.