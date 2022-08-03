Mehbooba's new Twitter display pic shows tricolour, old J&K flag

Srinagar, Aug 3: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti Wednesday put a new Twitter display picture showing her late father Mufti Muhammad Sayeed and Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the national flag and the now-derecognised flag of Jammu and Kashmir.
In his Mann ki Baat radio broadcast this Sunday, PM Modi had said the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is turning into a mass movement and urged people to put 'tiranga' as the profile picture of their social media accounts between August 2 and 15.
Putting the new display picture, Mehbooba said the flag of Jammu and Kashmir might have been "snatched", but it cannot be erased from the collective conscience of the people. The photograph was taken at a rally addressed by the prime minister during his Kashmir visit in November 2015 when Mufti Sayeed was chief minister of the erstwhile state.
Mehbooba's previous profile picture was her own photo with the party's logo.